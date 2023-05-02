Five Sherwood Urgent Care Centers are now a part of Baptist Health Urgent Care. The urgent care centers in Maumelle, Russellville, Hot Springs, and the two centers in Conway made the transition Monday.

Both brands are part of the Urgent Team Family of Urgent Care & Walk-in Centers. Baptist Health Urgent Care was formed in 2015 to expand and operate urgent care centers, furthering Baptist Health’s reach to communities with quality health care.

