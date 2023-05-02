Five Sherwood Urgent Care Centers are now a part of Baptist Health Urgent Care. The urgent care centers in Maumelle, Russellville, Hot Springs, and the two centers in Conway made the transition Monday.
Both brands are part of the Urgent Team Family of Urgent Care & Walk-in Centers. Baptist Health Urgent Care was formed in 2015 to expand and operate urgent care centers, furthering Baptist Health’s reach to communities with quality health care.
These five centers will continue with the same quality teams and with greater integration and access to Baptist Health specialists, when needed:
Conway (South), 222 Dave Ward Drive, across from Acxiom
Conway (North, 1065 Skyline Drive, next to Starbucks
Maumelle, 123 Audubon Drive, Suite 600, beside U.S. Bank
Russellville, 106 Weir Road, Suite 4, in front of Walmart
Hot Springs, 201 Airport Road, next to Big Lots
When an illness or injury can’t wait, Baptist Health Urgent Care’s 18 locations offer urgent care, family care and occupational health services seven days a week with extended hours. For added convenience, walk-ins are welcome, or patients can plan a same or next day visit online with Hold My Spot, or reserve a Telemedicine visit.
The centers are open seven days a week: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 1-6 p.m. Most insurance plans, including TRICARE and VA, Medicare and Medicaid, as well as cash and credit cards are accepted. ARKids requires a physician referral in advance of the visit.
