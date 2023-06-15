Girl Scout Troop 6073, Allison, Anabelle, Kassidy and Jules, and Boy Scout Troop 534, Max, Robert and Gregory, joined residents and staff of Conway Heathcare and Rehab for a flag ceremony Wednesday morning. The scouts took down the facility’s worn flags and placed the new ones. The group said the Pledge of Allegiance and took several pictures with the veterans there. The Scouts brought cards for the vets also. The worn flags will undergo a vigil service offsite before being burned and then buried.

