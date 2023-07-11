The St. Joseph Flea Market held a jewelry sale June 2-3 at the neighboring St. Joseph School Endowment Office. There’s a wide selection of jewelry at the flea market, but it was thought an on off-site sale might attract a different clientele.
Theresa Allred coordinated the effort. It was a very successful one, bringing in upward of $3,000.
“We felt we should expand and sell,” Allred said. “Since all the money goes to St. Joseph School, I looked at the Endowment Office as a possible location.”
Endowment Office Director Jacqueline Kordsmeier was more than willing to make the space available and she helped set everything up. Allred believes previously-owned jewelry needs to be back in circulation.
“I was taught a long time ago that when something loses its attraction to you, when you no longer use that item, you’re supposed to put it back out there and recirculate it,” she said. “All our pieces are donated with that intention.”
All that was on display came from the flea market jewelry drop-off. Nothing was solicited for the sale. This included such silent auction pieces as a 99.9 sterling silver necklace of Holy Mary on a beautiful chain with an unusual finish.
“We have a very gracious and generous population right here in our Conway area and in the surrounding parishes,” she added. “They donate so much to us and it’s of good quality. We’re doing our best to get it out there where people can enjoy it. “
Extensive study and research had been done about the jewelry Allred received. Interesting stories were behind many of the pieces. A booklet was made available to the shoppers which helped them learn about buying precious stones and costume jewelry.
“People need to know that if costume jewelry has a hallmark or a name on it, it can be as valuable as any number of items,” she said. “We’ve had a trend of getting away from handmade jewelry, but vintage and retro jewelry out of your great-grandmother’s jewelry drawer may be more valuable than what you can buy downtown. That’s because the older pieces are handmade. When you look at them and you see the fine design and workmanship you begin to understand that.”
Much time was spent preparing for the sale which included cleaning and polishing the jewelry.
“Grandma’s and great-grandma’s jewelry had been in a drawer for a long time,” Allred said. “By the time it gets to our donation center it does have to be cleaned to bring back the beauty that first attracted the original buyer. At one time, these pieces meant a lot to somebody. Brushed and cleaned and boxed it can mean something to someone else.”
Given the reaction to the summer sale, another is already planned for the Christmas season. It will be called Santa’s Jewelry Box and will again be held at the St. Joseph School Endowment Nov. 30 through Dec. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.