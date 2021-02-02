A Conway 41-year-old who allegedly fought off a Bradford police officer before getting in his police vehicle and fleeing is facing multiple charges.
Edward Terrian Pargo has been charged with class C felony theft of property, class C felony theft by receiving, class D felony endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree, class D felony fleeing causing danger and two counts of class D felony aggravated assault upon a certified law enforcement officer.
A warrant was issued for Pargo earlier this month at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. He remained in custody Friday afternoon after being arrested Dec. 7 and is scheduled to appear in White County Circuit Court on Tuesday at 9 a.m. for plea and arraignment.
According to the affidavit written by Arkansas State Police Trooper Robert Puckett, he was advised that a stolen vehicle was being tracked by the Little Rock Police Department heading northbound on U.S. Highway 67. It took Exit 65, where Bradford police “attempted to perform a traffic stop.”
The vehicle headed east on Lake Road then turned on Johnson Avenue before stopping after about a quarter of a mile, Puckett wrote. Pargo, the driver, reportedly “failed to follow” commands given to him by Officer Claude Money and began walking with his 7-year-old daughter toward the officer.
Money placed the daughter in the back of his police unit and “ordered Pargo to the front of the unit,” according to the affidavit. However, Pargo “attempted to enter the driver’s seat of the police unit.”
He and Money fought, but Money was “forced to the ground” and Pargo fled in the vehicle, Puckett wrote, adding that he arrived as Pargo came over the top of a hill “causing me to slam on my brakes and swerve to the left to avoid colliding with him.” However, Pargo also drove off into a ditch, causing the stolen police unit to become stuck.
Although Pargo reportedly refused Puckett’s command to lay on the ground, he sat down near a fence line, where Puckett was able to place him on his stomach and cuff him.
However, after being taken to the White County Detention Center, Pargo reportedly started yelling that he had COVID-19 and tried to spit on Puckett and White County Deputy Matt Bible, and continued to do so after being taken into the jail “before being placed in a cell.”
Money’s struggle with Pargo caused his eyeglasses to be broken, Puckett wrote, and he said “that his body was very sore the following day.”
