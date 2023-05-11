At approximately 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, an Arkansas State Police Trooper assigned to Craighead County and patrolling I-555 attempted to stop a black GMC Yukon displaying improper vehicle registration.
The driver, later identified as Timmy L. Davis, 50, of Jonesboro, failed to yield and attempted to flee, authorities said.
During the pursuit, Davis crossed the median and travelled into oncoming traffic. He continued to flee from pursuing officers until his vehicle was damaged and inoperable. Davis drove through a perimeter security fence at the Nestle Prepared Foods, located at 1 Nestle Way, Jonesboro. There, Davis abandoned his vehicle and reportedly took another vehicle at gunpoint to continue his flight from law enforcement, Arkansas State Police said in a news release.
Davis intentionally collided with the pursuing officers at high speeds and led officers through the city of Jonesboro. He disregarded traffic signals, traveling into oncoming traffic and colliding with a private vehicle, authorities said.
Davis lost control of the vehicle while traveling north on I-555, near the Harrisburg Road exit. He then fled on foot and was later apprehended. A female passenger was treated at a local hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.
An investigation is ongoing, but preliminary charges against Davis include fleeing by vehicle, fleeing on foot, aggravated robbery, theft of property, criminal mischief, multiple counts of aggravated assault and driving with a suspended license.
