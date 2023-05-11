At approximately 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, an Arkansas State Police Trooper assigned to Craighead County and patrolling I-555 attempted to stop a black GMC Yukon displaying improper vehicle registration.

The driver, later identified as Timmy L. Davis, 50, of Jonesboro, failed to yield and attempted to flee, authorities said.

