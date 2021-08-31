All third graders at Preston and Florence Mattison Elementary School in Conway will be in quarantine this week due to exposure to COVID-19, the school announced.
The quarantine will last until Friday, and the third graders will work on virtual assignments through the Seesaw online platform during the week on their Chromebooks.
Students without Chromebooks or internet access will be allowed to make up their assignments once the quarantine is over, school officials said.
“The increase in COVID cases and quarantines was seen in [the third] grade level, so we wanted to take action to mitigate that as soon as we could,” Heather Kendrick, Conway Public Schools District communications specialist, said.
There have been a total of six positive COVID-19 cases at the Elementary School among the third grade students, Kendrick said, which led to the decision to quarantine.
“Thank you for your support and cooperation as we make this decision in the best interest of our staff and our students,” the school’s Facebook post said. “Please help us by not sending your student to school if they exhibit any COVID-like symptoms or are awaiting test results.”
