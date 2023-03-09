With praise and thanksgiving, it is with great pleasure and honor to announce that Pastor Thomas Boeck has accepted the call to be the pastor at Peace Lutheran Church in Conway.

Pastor Tom Boeck grew up in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, and attended Immanuel Lutheran Church and School in Brookfield, Wisconsin. He attended high school at Milwaukee Lutheran High School. After beginning his undergraduate work at the University of Wisconsin in Platteville seeking a degree in broadcasting, he transferred to Concordia University-Wisconsin where he earned his bachelor’s degree in business.

