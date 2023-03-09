With praise and thanksgiving, it is with great pleasure and honor to announce that Pastor Thomas Boeck has accepted the call to be the pastor at Peace Lutheran Church in Conway.
Pastor Tom Boeck grew up in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, and attended Immanuel Lutheran Church and School in Brookfield, Wisconsin. He attended high school at Milwaukee Lutheran High School. After beginning his undergraduate work at the University of Wisconsin in Platteville seeking a degree in broadcasting, he transferred to Concordia University-Wisconsin where he earned his bachelor’s degree in business.
After college, Pastor Boeck moved to New York City where he began his career with a brief stint in retail before becoming a commercial construction manager in New York City where he worked for nearly 12 years. In 1995, he moved to Marietta, Georgia, taking a position with the Atlanta Olympic Games in the construction group. After completing the work on the Olympics, he continued to work in the construction management industry for another eight years, when he transitioned into the commercial real estate development business, taking a keen interest in green building development. He earned his LEED Accredited Professional (LEED AP) credential and started a green building consulting firm which he owned and managed for 11 years, closing the firm in 2016.
As an entrepreneur, he was also a part owner and managing partner in a beverage service company providing installation services for the largest beverage company in the world, while servicing local small businesses as well. He managed both the beverage company and the green building consulting firm simultaneously for 10 years. He liquidated his interest in the beverage business in 2016.
Throughout his secular career, Pastor Boeck remained active in the Lutheran church. He served as usher, elder, Sunday school teacher, adult Bible study leader, congregation vice president, sang in the choir, ran capital campaigns, served as stewardship chair and worked on the properties board.
While serving as an elder at Faith Lutheran Church in Marietta, Georgia, Pastor Boeck was led by the Lord to pursue the ministry. After discussions with his wife, Sharon, and their family he spoke with his pastor and the district president who guided him to follow the SMP ministry track at Concordia Seminary in St. Louis. He began seminary training in 2012, beginning a two-year vicarage at his home congregation. He was ordained in 2014 as an SMP pastor and completed his certification in 2016. He earned a master’s degree in Theology in 2018, majoring in theology and minoring in systematics. He completed the General Pastor Certification in 2019. 2019, he then took a call to Marco Lutheran Church, Marco Island, Florida.
While in Marco Island, he was a member of the Rotary International and received a Paul Harris Fellowship Award, Member of the Marco Island Chamber of Commerce, and served with the Daily Bread Food Pantry.
He and his wife, Sharon, have three grown children and one grandson. He enjoys most sports and is a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan.
Pastor Boeck was elected to receive a Divine Call by Peace Lutheran Church on Oct. 9, 2022. He accepted the Divine Call on Dec. 26, 2022. He arrived in Arkansas in early March and shared his first message on March 12, 2023, with installation at 3 p.m. March 19. Pastor Boeck looks forward with great anticipation of serving all of God’s people in the Conway and Faulkner County communities and beyond. All are invited to the installation with a casual reception to follow. Please RSVP the church if you plan to attend by calling 501-329-3854 ext. 101.
Peace Lutheran Church is a family gathered around Christ to eternally influence our community. Peace members have been serving and sharing the gospel and love of Christ in the Conway community for 59 years. Peace is located at 800 So. Donaghey Ave. Worship time is every Sunday at 9 a.m. with coffee/fellowship at 10 a.m. and adult and youth Sunday school at 10:30 a.m. We hope that you will come join us and experience the Love of Christ. Visit www.peaceconway.org and www.lcms.org for more information.
