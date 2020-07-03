Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect Campbell was president of Central College for Women in Conway and not Central Baptist College.
Florida State is facing a petition to rename its football stadium due to its link to a reported segregationist.
The stadium, named for Doak S. Campbell, the school’s president from 1941 to 1957, was named in Campbell’s honor in 1950. Former Florida State football player Kendrick Scott started a petition to rename the stadium, asserting that Campbell was a segregationist. The petition reached more than 3,300 signatures Tuesday.
Campbell has links to Arkansas and Faulkner County, having been born in Waldron, Ark. in 1888. He worked for Central College for Women in Conway starting in 1916 and became the school’s president in 1920. He served as president until 1928. After leaving Arkansas and retiring from Florida State, Campbell remained in Florida, where he died in 1973.
The former Central College for Women is not affiliated or associated with Central Baptist College, CBC spokesman Sancy Faulk said.
Campbell was alleged to have discussed not allowing white students to attend desegregation meetings in 1957 and not allowing Florida State’s on-campus newspaper, the Florida Flambeau, to publish editorials about desegregation.
It has also been reported that Campbell’s grandson, Doak Campbell III, said the allegations that his grandfather was a segregationist are false.
In his petition, Scott suggested the stadium should be renamed in honor of former Florida State head football coach Bobby Bowden, but said the ultimate goal of the petition was to remove Campbell’s name from the stadium, no matter what the university decided to rename it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.