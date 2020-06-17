After three years of serving at The Salvation Army of Conway, Captains Michael and Patrishia Knott will pass the kettle to Lieutenants Johnathan and Sarah Flowers in late June.
“Moving to a new appointment is a way of life for Salvation Army officers. As dedicated pastors and leaders, Salvation Army officers serve wherever their skills are needed,” Patrishia said.
She said the average appointment lasts 3-5 years so the couple “was not surprised” when they were selected to serve as pastors at the Salvation Army’s Murfreesboro Community Corps.
The Knotts served Faulkner, Perry, Van Buren and Cleburne counties out of the Conway office for three years. The Flowers will take over the post on June 21.
“We know that God has solid plans for The Salvation Army in Conway and are grateful that we were appointed here,” Michael said. “While we look forward to what God has in store for us in Murfreesboro, we will deeply miss our friends and partners in Conway. We have been blessed to work among people truly dedicated to serving others.” The couple and their three children – Ashely, Matthew and Samantha – came to Conway from Stillwater, Oklahoma, in June 2017.
Under their leadership, the Conway office completed a Mission Planning Study to determine how The Salvation Army could best serve Conway and the surrounding areas.
Following those recommendations, the Advisory Board has moved to develop a strategic plan.
During the Knott’s tenure in Conway, the Family Store was developed into a main center of ministry, providing necessary resources for families and offering a monthly worship service and breakfast for the homeless. Recently, the Knotts began having outdoor services on Sundays at the 2125 location so church members could still gather to worship while complying with social distancing requirements.
“It’s like returning to our Salvation Army roots, worshiping in the open air,” Michael said.
Johnathan and Sarah Flowers bring the experience of a successful after-school program and creative feeding programs to the four-county area under the Conway command. Like their predecessors, the Flowers will be moving to Conway from Stillwater, Oklahoma.
