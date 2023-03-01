‘Floyd Nation: Experience Pink Floyd’ at Reynolds Performance Hall

The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Reynolds Performance Hall will host Floyd Nation on at 7:30 p.m. March 10, a news release provided to the Log Cabin Democrat by UCA read.
Floyd Nation is a U.S.-based Pink Floyd Tribute Band that performs favorite hits from the vast collection of Pink Floyd albums such as “The Wall,” “Dark Side of the Moon,” “Wish You Were Here” and “The Division Bell.”
The show is packed full of lights, sounds and lasers and is an epic journey taking the audience back to memories of some of the group’s most iconic music, the news release read.
Musicians in Floyd Nation include Brendan McDonnell, guitar and vocals; Jason Collins, bass; John Conrath, percussion, pedal steel and saxophones; Justin Pupillo, drums and percussion; Ray Nesbitt, guitar and vocals; Robert Harris, keyboards, synthesizers and vocals; and Will Kaiser, guitar and vocals. Backup vocalists are Jenna Damiano, Alanna Chuyan and Shannon Robinson.
“Floyd Nation is not just for Pink Floyd fans but for all classic rock lovers,” Executive Director of Public Appearances at UCA Amanda Horton said, per the news release. “This nostalgic show will have all the elements of a Pink Floyd concert including a huge light show and an unlimited number of hits from their many albums.”
Tickets are $30-$40 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at the Reynolds Box Office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, online at uca.edu/reynolds or by calling UCA Ticket Central at 501-450-3265 or toll-free at 866-810-0012.
