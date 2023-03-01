‘Floyd Nation: Experience Pink Floyd’ at Reynolds Performance Hall

“Floyd Nation: Experience Pink Floyd” will start at 7:30 p.m. on March 10.

 Submitted photo

The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Reynolds Performance Hall will host Floyd Nation on at 7:30 p.m. March 10, a news release provided to the Log Cabin Democrat by UCA read.

Floyd Nation is a U.S.-based Pink Floyd Tribute Band that performs favorite hits from the vast collection of Pink Floyd albums such as “The Wall,” “Dark Side of the Moon,” “Wish You Were Here” and “The Division Bell.”

