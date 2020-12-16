Conway’s Community Action Program for Central Arkansas (CAPCA) is extending its appreciation to Flywheel Energy, an independent oil and natural gas company whose operations include the largest position in the Fayetteville Shale, for its tireless support of CAPCA’s nonprofit efforts to provide critical services to the residents of Cleburne, Faulkner, and White counties — most recently via Flywheel Energy’s generous contributions to CAPCA’s Student Market program.
The Student Market program was created to address food scarcity among K-12 students during summer and holiday breaks, in recognition of the fact that many children of lower-income families rely upon the regular meals provided by their schools.
To help remedy these needs, CAPCA regularly hosts Student Markets in Cleburne, Faulkner, and White counties to make two-week care packages available to student households that include 14 breakfasts, 14 lunches and 28 snacks consisting of easy-to-prepare food supplies.
CAPCA is a community action agency whose programs are supported through a combination of state administered federal funds and local partnerships. The generous donations of Flywheel Energy have been vital to the operations of the Student Market program, and they have, as well, offered their benevolent support for CAPCA’s annual Project Homeless Connect event, which provides an array of lifegiving supplies and services to the unhoused in Faulkner County.
“Flywheel Energy’s charitable contributions will ensure that over 800 students in grades K-12 receive breakfast, lunch, and two snacks each day that the schools are closed for Christmas Break,” CAPCA Executive Director Jennifer Welter said.
Student Markets in Conway, Heber Springs, and Searcy will also be making hygiene and household products available for each week schools are closed, while supplies last.
“We are also indebted to Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker who was instrumental in putting us together with Flywheel Energy when they approached him for recommendations on how they might best offer their support to the community,” Welter said.
Flywheel Energy is a private exploration and production company that is headquartered in Oklahoma. In 2018, it acquired Southwestern Energy’s legacy gas properties and affiliated midstream business in the Fayetteville Shale in Arkansas.
For more information about CAPCA’s Student Market program, including upcoming service dates, contact CAPCA’s Community Programs Director Melissa Allen at 501-269-9351.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.