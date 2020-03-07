March is National Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities Awareness Month.
The goal, according to the National Association of Councils on Developmental Disabilities, is to raise awareness about the inclusion of people with developmental disabilities in all areas of community life, as well as awareness to the barriers that people with disabilities still sometimes face in connecting to the communities in which they live.
Frank Mitchell Intermediate School — along with others in the Vilonia School District — celebrated inclusion this past week by participating in the awareness campaign through visuals like dress-up days.
"Students have participated through dressing as assigned to bring awareness to several areas," principal Andy Pennington told the Log Cabin Democrat. "Short video clips to engage further discussions have been shown in classrooms, a poster pledging to include others has been signed and conversations regarding what inclusion really means has been discussed."
On Monday, students wore blue and yellow for Down syndrome, crazy socks on Tuesday for Autism, jerseys on Thursday to celebrate unified sports and patriotic colors on Friday to represent inclusion across the U.S.
"It is important for our students to understand that our differences are what make us unique and awesome in our own way," Pennington said. "We want our students to be accepting and practice inclusion so everyone learns and benefits from the day-to-day interaction. We value the opportunity to learn from others and strive for each student to grow in this area."
What about Wednesday?
The school went a step further March 4 with blackout day, signifying blocking out the "r-word."
"The 'r-word' infers that one person is less than another," Pennington said. "Trying to teach students to value every person for their strengths is important. Eliminating the use of the word takes society one step closer to a kinder place."
According to the Special Olympics Organization, research shows 7 out of 10 posts are negative toward people with intellectual disabilities and 6 in every 10 contain a slur.
As to what inclusion looks like at the intermediate school, Pennington said at FMIS, they strive to provide as many opportunities as possible to interact and learn.
"Students attend mainstream classes with their peers as well as interacting through weekly clubs and daily social activities," he said.
The LCD asked Pennington what his takeaways were from this awareness week:
He said there were four:
- Give our youth more opportunities to love unconditionally and watch them soar.
- We are commanded to love one another but what have we done today to model that?
- We have seen throughout the school and district that students both on the fringe socially and those with a strong social group have found a new area of social competence through the relationships they have developed and positive social interactions they have had with their peers with more significant cognitive disabilities.
- This movement has had a positive aspect behaviourally, socially and emotionally for students, both those with high needs and those who would typically be your high achieving students.
