The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Reynolds Performance Hall will present “Folkloric Dance of Mexico” as part of the Dia del Grito Festival in Conway at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 8.

“Folkloric Dance of Mexico” is a benefit performance for the Reynolds Main Stage EdUCAtion Series which brings children from all over the state to the UCA campus to see professional touring shows. Main Stage events are both educational and entertaining and are scheduled during the school day for student field trips.

