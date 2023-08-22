The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Reynolds Performance Hall will present “Folkloric Dance of Mexico” as part of the Dia del Grito Festival in Conway at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 8.
“Folkloric Dance of Mexico” is a benefit performance for the Reynolds Main Stage EdUCAtion Series which brings children from all over the state to the UCA campus to see professional touring shows. Main Stage events are both educational and entertaining and are scheduled during the school day for student field trips.
Presented by the Collaborative Institute of Cultural Arts Chicago (CICA), this colorful show will have authentic costumes, spectacular set pieces, along with amazing music and dance. With a cast of over 32 dancers, including CICA youth and main folkloric dancers, this event will bring a beautiful display of Mexican culture to Conway showcasing a walk through Mexico’s rich and vibrant festivities.
The Collaborative Institute of Cultural Arts Chicago is a nonprofit organization that focuses on providing quality performing arts education to youth and adults through cultural arts, including Mexican folkloric dance and music. The group has traveled the world performing in Greece, Spain, Portugal, France and more.
“This show will celebrate the unique and beautiful Mexican culture through traditional costume, music and dance,” Executive Director of Public Appearances Amanda Horton said, per a news release issued by the entertainment venue. “This is a wonderful opportunity to experience a spectacular show and support our Main Stage Education Series.”
Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children or students. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at the Reynolds Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., online at uca.edu/reynolds or by calling UCA Ticket Central at 501-450-3265 or toll-free at 866-810-0012.
