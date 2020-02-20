Students a part of the University of Central Arkansas Theatre program will debut the play, “Fool for Love,” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20, 21, 27 and 28, and at 2 p.m. on Feb. 22 and 29 in the Snow Fine Arts Center’s Bridges Larson Theatre on the UCA campus.
The play, by Sam Shepard, was a Pulitzer Price finalist in 1984. It also won an Obie Award.
The drama centers around former lovers who meet each other in a motel in the Mojave Desert. Eddie wants May to come back to his trailer on a farm in Wyoming. May, however, is trying to move on with her life and has a new job and new relationship.
UCA’s performance will be directed by Kevin Browne, an associate professor of theatre at UCA and coordinator of the theatre program.
Browne said the characters in the play not only struggle with their ill-fated relationship but also their inner demons.
“They are all fighting to invent themselves as they wish to be, and fighting against the others’ attempt to invent them instead,” he said.
General admission tickets are $10 each. UCA students, faculty and staff may receive two free tickets when they present a current UCA ID. Seats for this production are limited.
Reservations may be made by calling 501-450-3265 or by visiting UCA Ticket Central located in the Reynolds Performance Hall box office.
For more information, visit uca.edu/theatre or contact Melissa Pearson, UCA Theatre business manager at melissap@uca.edu or 501-450-5092.
