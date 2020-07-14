A former caregiver at the Conway Human Development Center pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault, authorities said in a news release.
Tevis Carolina, 59, of Conway was sentenced to probation for three months, a $500 fine and court fees.
Authorities said that on Sept. 5, 2019, Carolina was seen twice dragging a resident down the hall by the residents arm.
“He was also observed kicking the resident at least once while the resident was on the floor. No injuries were sustained by the resident,” authorities said in the release.
Carolina turned himself in to the Conway Police Department on Feb. 14, 2020.
This case was prosecuted in coordination with Conway City Attorney Chuck Clawson and the state’s attorney general office.
