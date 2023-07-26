On Monday, the Arkansas State Police charged Megan Maxwell Goudy, 32, of West Memphis with eight counts of forgery and one count of theft of property.
Goudy, former clerk for Marion District Court, is alleged to have misappropriated more than $320,000 in court fines between 2019 and 2022.
