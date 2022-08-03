Gov. Asa Hutchinson has appointed A.J. Gary, Director of Arkansas Division of Emergency Management, to Secretary of the Department of Public Safety, and J.R. Hankins, Chief of Staff to the Department of Public Safety, to the Director of the Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training, the governor announced Wednesday.

“A.J. Gary has managed some of the most difficult natural disasters in our state, and the value of his contributions cannot be overstated,” Hutchinson said. “The experience and skills that A.J. brings to this expanded role ensure that Arkansas’s public safety agencies will continue their good service to Arkansas.”

