A Faulkner County detention officer was fired and arrested following an incident with two other detention officers on April 22, according to an affidavit filed by Prosecuting Attorney Carol Crews.
Scott Baker, a 20-year-old detention officer who was off duty, went to the detention center to use the gym facilities around 2:30 a.m. April 22.
He was met by the acting shift supervisor Officer Austin Goodwin who “noticed he appeared to be intoxicated,” according to the affidavit.
Goodwin asked Baker if he was drunk after observing “slow, sluggish movement .. and that his eyes appeared to be bloodshot.”
Baker reportedly replied that yes, he was drunk.
At that point, Officer Devyn Wisnant, who was also on duty, joined the conversation, according to the affidavit.
Goodwin said he let them both know he was taking off work the following day and Baker would be in charge of that shift.
Wisnant objected, saying she didn’t want Baker in charge of the shift.
Baker responded by saying: “I have a handgun in my backpack and I want to shoot this place up. And I’m going to start with you” and pointed at Wisnant, according to statements from Goodwin and Wisnant.
At this point, Wisnant left the room.
Goodwin told Baker he needed to leave. Goodwin said “he believed Officer Baker went to work out at the gymnasium but that he he did leave afterward.”
As a precaution, Goodwin’s shift “walked out of the building together after the shift was over so that if Officer Baker was in the parking lot of the facility, no member of the shift would have to face him alone,” the affidavit stated.
After speaking with Goodwin and Wisnant, prosecutors attempted to reach Baker by phone but was unsuccessful so they went to his residence in Romance and made contact there.
“Officer Baker was taken back to Conway for a post Miranda interview,” the affidavit stated. “During the interview, Officer Baker admitted to driving to the detention center and speaking with officers Goodwin and Wisnant. [He] also admitted that he had three alcoholic beverages earlier in the day.”
Baker said “he did make a comment about shooting his firearm,” the affidavit stated, but said the conversation was different than what was reported.
Baker told prosecutors that after Officer Wisnant objected to him supervising the next day’s shift, he said “I’m gonna shoot, not gonna waste a bullet on an inmate and then gestured toward Officer Wisnant.”
Baker was booked into Unit 2 at the Faulkner County Detention Center at 6:47 p.m. April 22, according to online records.
He was formally charged with terroristic threatening, a Class D felony, on April 23.
FCSO spokesman Erinn Stone confirmed to the Log Cabin Democrat that Baker was terminated.
