A former Harding University satellite campus director who served as a principal for Conway Public Schools for more than a decade is now charged with two counts of rape.
Cecil Harding Boothe, 73, of Bella Vista was arrested in Washington County in early September on suspicion of rape. The former educator was formally charged last week in Washington County Circuit Court with two counts of rape, which is a Class Y felony.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Boothe is accused of raping a close family member in January 2013 when the girl was 6 or 7 years old.
The 73-year-old Bella Vista resident pleaded not guilty on Oct. 16 to the allegations against him in Washington County Circuit Court.
Online records show that Boothe is currently scheduled to stand trial later this year in the sexual abuse case.
Prior to being the director for the Northwest Arkansas Professional Center, which is a Harding University satellite campus, the Bella Vista man was assistant executive director for the Arkansas Association on Educational Administrators from August 1998 to August 2005 and an adjunct professor at the University of Central Arkansas from August 1996 to June 1998. Boothe also served as an elementary principal for the Conway Public Schools.
District from July 1984 to June 1998.
According to the 73-year-old's LinkedIn profile, he worked at four other school districts before serving the CPS district.
Boothe has not been a director for Harding University's NWA location since 2009, Jana Rucker, the vice president for university communications and enrollment, confirmed previously told the Log Cabin Democrat.
Online records show the former educator is currently free on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to stand trial on Dec. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.