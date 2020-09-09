A former Harding University satellite campus director is facing two counts of rape/forcible fondling charges.
Cecil H. Boothe, 73, of Bella Vista is currently behind bars in lieu of a $25,000 bond at the Washington County Detention Center amid rape allegations.
Lt. Jeff Taylor, the Springdale Police Department spokesman, confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Boothe was arrested on Tuesday but said that he could not comment further because the case was still under investigation.
Prior to being the director for the Northwest Arkansas Professional Center, which is a Harding University satellite campus, the Bella Vista man was assistant executive director for the Arkansas Association on Educational Administrators from August 1998 to August 2005 and an adjunct professor at the University of Central Arkansas from August 1996 to June 1998. Boothe also served as an elementary principal for the Conway Public Schools District from July 1984 to June 1998.
According to the 73-year-old’s LinkedIn profile, he worked at four other school districts before serving the CPS district.
Boothe has not been a director for Harding University’s NWA location since 2009, Jana Rucker, the vice president for university communications and enrollment, confirmed Wednesday evening.
Online records show that Boothe is scheduled to appear Friday morning in Washington County Circuit Court regarding the aforementioned charges. Formal charges had not been filed as of press time Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.