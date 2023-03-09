The League of Women Voters learned about the Freedom of Information Act from former Log Cabin Democrat reporter and Hendrix alumna Scarlet Sims at its February meeting.
The Arkansas Freedom of Information Act is among the strongest open record laws in the nation, she said. It was signed into law by Governor Winthrop Rockefeller on Feb. 14, 1967. This law requires that governing bodies of public organizations, including city, county, and state government, school boards, libraries, and other organizations have to comply with open meeting laws.
They are required to allow the public to attend meetings, though they are not required to allow public comment or to meet in a room large enough for everyone who wants to attend to be able to do so. Since 2018, the law has required meetings to be recorded.
The Arkansas FOIA also requires governmental entities to provide public records. It does not require any organization to compile records. Once a request is submitted to a custodian of the records, the organization has three days to provide a response. Any resident of Arkansas can request information through the FOIA – it is not limited to journalists and attorneys.
If you are interested in making an FOIA request, use the free sample from the National Freedom of Information Coalition. A good FOIA request is specific and clear. Submitting a broad FOIA request is likely to waste the time of the staff members at the target organization and result in an unwieldy set of information.
The League of Women Voters of Faulkner County is a nonpartisan organization that encourages informed and active participation in government. The League meets on the third Thursday of every month. The next meeting will be held at 6 p.m. March 16 at 609 Locust in Conway (Coldwell Banker office).
