The League of Women Voters learned about the Freedom of Information Act from former Log Cabin Democrat reporter and Hendrix alumna Scarlet Sims at its February meeting.

The Arkansas Freedom of Information Act is among the strongest open record laws in the nation, she said. It was signed into law by Governor Winthrop Rockefeller on Feb. 14, 1967. This law requires that governing bodies of public organizations, including city, county, and state government, school boards, libraries, and other organizations have to comply with open meeting laws.

