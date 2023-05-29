A jury found former Little Rock Police Officer Eddie Scott Seaton, 55, of Cabot, guilty of receiving obscene images and possession of child pornography. The jury returned their verdict Thursday afternoon to Chief United States District Judge D.P. Marshall, Jr., who presided over the three-day trial. Judge Marshall will sentence Seaton at a later date.

Testimony during the trial established that, on Dec. 11, 2019, a Special Agent with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations downloaded child pornography from someone using an IP address that returned to Seaton in Cabot. Nineteen days later, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Seaton’s residence and seized electronic devices belonging to Seaton.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.