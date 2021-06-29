A former Mayflower Court Clerk was sentenced to 72 months probation after admitting to embezzling millions of dollars from the city of Mayflower.
Sheila Ann Caudle, 63, pleaded guilty to theft of property, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of an office – all Class D felonies – while she was clerk.
In addition to embezzling funds, Caudle was accused of falsifying documents and deleting records during her tenure as court clerk in an attempt to hide the theft.
She was court clerk from January 2010 to August 2014, when she “resigned voluntarily and went to take a job from the state,” then-City Attorney David Hogue told the Log Cabin Democrat in 2018.
An investigation began in 2017 after an Arkansas Legislative Audit found more than $2 million in funds unaccounted for. The investigation uncovered that Caudle had funneled large amounts of money from the city of Mayflower.
In addition to being on probation, Caudle will have to pay a $1,000 fine; $100 court cost; $50 warrant fee; $40 booking fee; $250 DNA sample fee; and an amount of restitution that has yet to be determined, according to court documents.
Caudle will have a restitution hearing at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 21 in Faulkner County Circuit Court.
