Ebony Mitchell won the title of Miss Arkansas 2022 Saturday night at the 84th Miss Arkansas Scholarship Pageant. The pageant took place at the Robinson Center in Little Rock in front of a crowd of nearly 2,000.
Mitchell won a $30,000 scholarship provided by the Ted and Shannon Boy Skokos Foundation and more than $75,000 in awards, wardrobe, transportation and gifts. She will represent Arkansas at Miss America in Connecticut and will make appearances across the Natural State promoting her personal platform of “A Responsible Digital You” and speaking in support of the goals of the Miss Arkansas and Miss America system.
Mitchell was crowned by the outgoing Miss Arkansas, Whitney Williams, of Conway.
Over $210,000 in scholarships were awarded throughout the week to various Miss and Outstanding Teen contestants.
Mitchell is the 25-year-old daughter of Hulene Ongola of Harrison. She is a 2022 Graduate of John Brown University where she received her Master’s of Health Administration. Mitchell received her Bachelor’s of Business Administration degree from the University of Central Arkansas in 2019. For her talent, she performed a tap dance to “Respect.”
She previously competed in the Miss Arkansas Competition as Miss Metro, Miss UCA, Miss Central Arkansas and Miss North Central Arkansas. She also competed in the Outstanding Teen program as Miss North Central Arkansas’ Outstanding Teen, Miss Lakes of the Northwest Outstanding Teen and Miss Northwest Arkansas’ Outstanding Teen. Mitchell was first introduced to the Miss Arkansas stage at the age of 9 as a Diamond State Princess for Miss University of Arkansas. Throughout her years competing previously she has accumulated over $20,000 in scholarships.
The new Miss Arkansas also won the following awards during the week:
Preliminary Evening Gown.
Preliminary On-Stage Interview.
Preliminary Talent.
Asher Ray Mentor Award.
The ”All Grown Up” Award.
Overall Dance Award.
Grace Scholarship in Memory of Madelyn Grace Johnson.
Bill Tarkington Overall Evening Gown.
Sarah Slocum Overall Private Interview.
Scott Landers Business Profession Marketplace Scholarship.
She takes home a total of $44,500 in scholarships from all the awards she won this week.
The other top five finalists were:
1st runner-up (receiving a $10,000 scholarship sponsored by Dr. Rhys Branman): Apple Blossom Sydney Wendfeldt.
2nd runner-up (receiving a $8,000 scholarship sponsored by the Former Miss Arkansas Association) : Arkansas Valley Callie Scherrey.
3rd runner up (receiving a $6,000 scholarship sponsored by Miss Arkansas Scholarship Foundation): Sweetheart of Arkansas La’Nyce Hemphill.
4th runner-up: (receiving at $5,000 scholarship sponsored Hannah Wright and The Royal We): South Arkansas Haley Shourd.
