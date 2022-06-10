A former police officer with more than 15 years experience who had also been a member of the Faulkner County Special Response Team was convicted of rape and third-degree domestic battery in a one-day jury trial this week. He had worked for the Conway and Mayflower police departments as well as previously serving as the school resource officer at Guy-Perkins and Mt. Vernon high schools.
Matthew Kimery, 38, of Conway, received 35-year sentence to the Arkansas Department of Corrections on rape and a year in jail plus a $2,500 fine on domestic battery.
Prosecuting Attorney Carol Crews said Kimery must serve at least 70 percent, or 24 and a half years, of his 35-year sentence before becoming eligible for parole.
“We are thankful for the jury for its careful and thorough review of the evidence in this case. Justice was served for a violent crime thanks to the hard work of Deputy Prosecutors Colin Wall, Cortney Kennedy and Lt. Eric Woodward of the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office,” Crews told the Log Cabin Democrat. “Domestic cases are particularly difficult to prosecute, but the victim in this case was brave and the community is safer for it. “
Background information
Officers spoke with the victim on June 16, 2018. She said that Matthew Kimery had “struck her in the head on” June 9, 2018, according to the probable cause affidavit. She said the argument began when Matthew became angry with her for sending a picture of her child to the child’s biological father. She said the incident “was verbal to begin with but quickly became physical when Matthew Kimery climbed on top of her and pinned her down with his right forearm on her neck,” the affidavit stated.
“[The victim] stated she had a cup of coffee in her right hand and threw it at Matthew Kimery hoping that she would be able to get away from him. [The victim] stated this made Matthew Kimery angrier and that he then punched her with a closed fist in her right eye,” the affidavit stated.
Officers asked if he struck her more than once but she said she only remembered the one punch. Officers noted observing bruising around her right that appeared faint and yellow.
When asked what she remembered after being punched, the victim said “she remembered Matthew Kimery turning her over onto her stomach and placing handcuffs on her … and began to do things that were not pleasable, and that she asked him several times to stop and that he was hurting her,” the affidavit stated.
She told officers Kimery had recorded parts of the incident on his cell phone and she was able to record it onto her cell phone.
“She said she took her own cell phone and recorded the videos of the incident that were playing on Matthew Kimery’s cell phone,” the affidavit stated.
Officers viewed the video and described it in the affidavit.
“The videos show a female wearing only a purple T-shirt lying face down on a bed with gray sheets. The purple T-shirt is pushed up to the shoulder blades of the female. I also observed the female to be handcuffed behind her back with a pair of black handcuffs. During the video, the female’s face can be seen and identified as [the victim]. [The victim’s] face appears to be distressed and she can be heard saying ‘Please stop’ and ‘Stop Matthew, it hurts’ during the videos. A male voice can also be heard during the video stating ‘She likes it rough.’”
Her phone also contained text messages to a few friends describing the incident and asking advice on what to do.
“In several of the text messages, [the victim] expressed fear that Matthew Kimery would kill her if he found out she had filed a police report,” the affidavit reads.
She told officers Kimery “told her he was ready to encounter law enforcement if any arrest attempt was made [and] described how Matthew Kimery had placed firearms at strategic locations inside [his house] and that he intended to kill as many law enforcement officials as he could if an arrest attempt was made,” according to the affidavit. She said he kept a black bag with a handgun inside when he traveled.
Because of this and knowing Kimery had more than 15 years of law enforcement experience as well as being a former member of the Faulkner County Special Response Team, a unit the trains in advanced weapons and tactics, officers planned an operation to surveil Matthew Kimery as he left from his place of work in Little Rock and to perform a felony traffic stop on him as he entered Faulkner County en route to his residence.
The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Conway Police Department and the Arkansas State Police in this operation, court documents noted.
“Shortly before midnight June 18, 2018, a surveillance team made contact with Matthew Kimery as he left Little Rock and followed him to Bates Field and Stream in Mayflower where a felony traffic stop was performed. Matthew Kimery was taken into custody without incident,” the affidavit stated. “Items seized from Matthew Kimery’s vehicle included a handgun located in a black bag and various medications.”
After he was mirandized, investigators interviewed Kimery who refused to answer any questions “and instead asked questions of me regarding how he was being charged and who had made the report,” an officer wrote in the affidavit. Kimery added “he could not answer any questions because he believed [the victim] would be arrested if he did.”
