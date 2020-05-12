Former state Sen. Gilbert Baker, who was federally indicted in January 2019, is expected to stand trial in February 2021.
The former lobbyist who was once chairman of the state Republican Party was previously scheduled to stand trial in late-April. However, defense attorneys J. Blake Hendrix and Annie Depper filed a motion for continuance in February.
The defense team requested an extension because they have a “voluminous” amount of documents to review in Baker’s “complex” case.
The trial was reset to begin on Feb. 22, 2021, and is expected to run two weeks long.
Baker, who was federally indicted on conspiracy, bribery and wire fraud charges, had also asked a federal judge to lessen the pretrial release conditions imposed against him to instead allow him to drink alcohol and not require him to be drug test prior to his trial.
Along with reducing the imposed restrictions, Baker asked that he be tried by a judge and that his case not be heard by a jury.
Assistant U.S. attorneys Michael Gordon, Julie Peters and Patrick Harris objected to each of Baker’s requests.
Because of the former senator’s history and alleged conduct while under supervision since his federal indictment, prosecutors said Baker should still be required to abstain from alcohol and submit to chemical testing.
According to the prosecutors’ response, Baker’s blood alcohol concentration following his September 2016 DWI arrest was at 0.149, “which is approximately 86 percent above the legal limit.”
Though he had refused to submit to a breath test at the time of his arrest, Conway police obtained a search warrant to have his blood drawn for further testing. The toxicology report showed he was also “under the influence of methamphetamine.”
The opposing response to Baker’s request to have the restrictions imposed against him lifted also detailed several occasions from August 2017 to December 2018 where he would visit a “close personal and professional associate” after buying alcohol.
Though it was not illegal for the former senator to purchase or drink alcohol at the time, prosecutors pointed out that the unnamed friend admitted to smoking methamphetamine with Baker “two to three times a month.”
The unidentified person said he began supplying Baker with methamphetamine in 2014 and that Baker “had independent access to the methamphetamine.”
“Certainly, [Baker] was not prohibited from buying alcohol during this time or fraternizing with [his friend]. However, in context, these surveillances corroborate that [Baker’s] current drug and alcohol conditions are reasonable in light of his regular history of methamphetamine and alcohol use during the approximately 4.5 years leading up to [Baker’s] indictment,” the prosecutors’ response reads.
Baker was also noncompliant with the current restrictions, according to court documents.
The prosecutors’ response to his request show that he failed two alcohol tests – once on April 20, 2019, and again on June 27, 2019.
After he reportedly failed the first test, Baker said he tested positive for alcohol “as a result of him consuming … cough syrup, pure vanilla extract, banana extract, and balsamic red wine vinegar.” After the second failed test, Baker reportedly admitted to drinking two 12-ounce beers the night before.
“It is the position of the United States that [Baker’s] history of alcohol and methamphetamine use and abuse render him a danger to the community, absent pretrial testing, treatment, and abstinence from alcohol and controlled substances,” prosecutors added in their response against Baker’s request.
And, though Baker asked in February that he receive a bench trial as opposed to a jury trial because his case was “rare and exceptional,” U.S. attorneys objected.
“The issues in this case are well within a jury’s understanding,” the prosecutors argued.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia S. Harris ultimately denied Baker’s requests in late February.
The indictment against Baker was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas on Jan. 10, 2019. The investigation against the former senator reveals he, Maggio, who was a circuit judge for the 20th Judicial District, and at least one other person schemed together from May 2013 to June 2014.
[The three] did knowingly and unlawfully conspire, confederate, and agree together and with each other: to corruptly give, offer, and agree to give, anything of value to any person, intending to influence and reward Maggio [...] in connection with a business, transaction, or series of transactions of $5,000 or more of the State of Arkansas,” the documents state.
Baker and the other two devised a schedule to fraud, trick and “deprive” Arkansas residents of their “right to honest services of Maggio,” according to the indictment.
“It was a purpose of the conspiracy for [Baker] and Maggio to enrich themselves, LRM Consulting and Company A [a nursing home and rehabilitation center in Faulkner County] by providing campaign contributions to Maggio from Individual A [owner of Company A],” the documents further state.
In addition, their purpose was to conspire to hide, conceal and cover up the nature and scope of Baker’s dealings with Maggio and the center’s owner including the campaign contributions and its source and nature, the indictment states.
Maggio is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for previously pleading guilty to a bribery charge.
Baker currently faces up to five years in prison regarding the conspiracy charge, up to 10 years in prison for the bribery charge and up to 20 years in prison on each of the seven wire-fraud counts filed against him.
