A former Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office code enforcement officer accused in a DWI case has pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against him.
The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that Gary D. Andrews Jr., who was the county code enforcement officer, was charged with a DWI following an early-morning crash on May 23.
Sheriff’s deputies were called out to a crash scene at the Exxon gas station at the intersection of Highway 64 and Sunny Gap Road on May 23. Shorty after responding to the crash, authorities recognized the off-duty officer and called Arkansas State Police to the scene.
ASP “ultimately arrested Andrews,” and took the 47-year-old to the Faulkner County Detention Center Unit II to administer a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) test after the crash.
Andrews, who resigned from his position as code enforcement officer “within minutes of his release” from the Faulkner County jail, was charged with a DWI and second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. Online records show the former deputy was also cited for careless and prohibited driving.
Defense attorney Lauren M. Elenbaas entered a not guilty plea on Andrews’ behalf on Thursday.
