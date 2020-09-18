Nearly 20 years after high school and in the middle of a pandemic, six former St. Joseph High School graduates managed to find a way to reunite for a recent Alaskan adventure. Chris Davis, Curt Downey, Justin Hoelzeman, Tighe Molder, Blake Neumeier and Lucas Strack all graduated in 2002. Neumeier, a career Army soldier, has been stationed at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, near Fairbanks for almost a year. The men all decided this would be a great opportunity to reunite and experience seeing the beautiful state of Alaska first-hand.
Because of the pandemic, certain precautions had to be made in order for them to be safe. Alaska’s COVID-19 cases have been very low and in order to keep those cases down, the state has made strict regulations for those entering Alaska. All the men had to have proof of recent negative COVID test result in hand upon entering the Fairbanks Airport.
The airlines, too, have taken great precautions by enforcing mandatory face masks, the “empty middle seats” and extra sanitizing measures between each flight.
Neumeier greeted his buddies at the airport late on the night of Sept. 8. He had rented a 12-passenger van so they could all ride comfortably on their journey through southern Alaska. They spent that night in North Pole at Neumeier’s house before heading south.
One highlight of their trip included a visit to the 49th State Brewery in Healy, which is near the Denali National Park and Anchorage. The Brewery is where they have the bus used in the movie “Into the Wild,” which was based on a true story.
They then made their way to Seward, where they had a successful fishing trip. Their boat captain also happened to have graduated from his high school in 2002, and was a former Marine. He fit right in with the St. Joseph crew. The weather was great, the scenery was spectacular and the fishing was amazing, the group said.
Lots of big fish were caught, but Davis caught the whopper of the day – a 100 pound halibut.
Due to the pandemic, tourism in Alaska is way down, so there were very few boats on the water, which the group said they enjoyed.
On their way back from Seward, they stopped in Talkeetna to check out The Lodge there and enjoy the incredible view. Because of the clear skies, they were able to view the tallest peak in North America, Denali, formerly known as Mt. McKinley. The Lodge is where Neumeier’s brother, Brent, met his future wife, Megan, (a Fairbanks native), when they both worked there one summer season about 15 years ago.
Blake took his buddies back to the airport late Saturday night on Sept. 12. They arrived safely in Conway the next evening.
The group said they had an awesome and unforgettable time reminiscing about their youth, and catching up on their present day lives, while experiencing the breathtaking beauty and awesomeness that Alaska has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.