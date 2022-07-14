Arkansas’ longest-serving state treasurer and first female nominee for governor Jimmie Lou Fisher died on Monday in Paragould.
Appointed the state auditor by Arkansas Gov. and then-future U.S. President Bill Clinton in 1979, Fisher served as treasurer from 1981 to 2002. A longtime leader in the state’s Democratic Party, Fisher served two terms as a member of the Democratic National Committee and four times as the state’s delegate to the national Democratic Party Convention.
Fisher was born in 1941 in Pike County and lived in Faulkner County for part of her childhood, graduating from Vilonia High School. After attending and earning a degree from Arkansas State College, now known as Arkansas State University, Fisher got her start in politics as Greene County’s treasurer in 1970.
“Jimmie Lou Fisher broke barriers for women her whole life,” former Arkansas Attorney General Dustin McDaniel said, per a news release issued to the Log Cabin by the Democratic Party of Arkansas. “She was a champion for equality, fairness, kindness and faith.”
Having to step down from her post as state treasurer in 2002 due to term limits, Fisher then ran against then-incumbent Gov. Mike Huckabee in the state’s 2002 gubernatorial election. Despite long odds and general expectations around the state that she would lose, Fisher took 47 percent of the vote, narrowly losing to the governor.
“Jimmie Lou Fisher, only the third woman ever to be elected to statewide office in Arkansas, went on to serve a total of 22 years as state treasurer, longer than any other treasurer in Arkansas history,” former Gov. Mike Beebe said. “Not only was she one of our state’s most devoted public servants, Jimmie Lou had a great love of life, an energetic spirit and she was a staunch advocate for education and public service.”
Current state politicians also expressed their sadness at Fisher’s passing.
“I had the pleasure of serving with Jimmie Lou on the board of directors for the Arkansas Rural Endowment Fund and always enjoyed her wit and charm,” current State Treasurer Dennis Milligan said. “She had a graceful presence and truly cared about serving Arkansas.
Milligan went on to say he and Fisher met last summer and discussed some of her favorite stories from her time in office.
“One of the memories I recall was hearing her discuss how the tradition began of allowing the public to come into the state’s vault and hold hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Milligan said. “She offered it to children who came to tour the treasury as a way to engage them and also to help explain how their tax dollars worked.”
State Attorney General Leslie Rutledge expressed her condolences.
“[Fisher was a] dedicated public servant as a Consumer Educator of the Attorney General’s Office a decade ago,” Rutledge said. “I am honored to have known Jimmie Lou and offer my prayers for her loved ones during this difficult time.”
