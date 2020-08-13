A former school superintendent has filed a defamation lawsuit against two people he believes falsely accused him of sexual misconduct.
Former Guy-Perkins School District superintendent Shade Gilbert has filed suit against Guy resident Nathan Dempsey and former Guy resident Roxanna Britt nearly two years after he was cleared by the sheriff’s office.
The former superintendent was placed on paid administrative leave on Oct. 17, 2018, after he was accused of sexual misconduct. Dempsey and Britt accused Gilbert of watching children in an explicit manner during the school day. After the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation and cleared Gilbert of any wrongdoing, the school board reinstated him as superintendent. However, Gilbert stepped down from his position as Guy-Perkins superintendent at the end of the 2018-19 school year.
Dempsey and Britt – acting with a number of unnamed defendants – said Gilbert was “perverted” and “acted in an improper sexual manner towards children” in a conspiracy to damage the former superintendent’s career and reputation, according to the civil complaint.
The former superintendent alleges Dempsey and Britt are guilty of defamation, interference with a contractual relationship, tort of outrage and civil conspiracy. Gilbert has requested a jury trial regarding the matter and is seeking monetary compensation for the mental anguish, emotional distress, loss of income and also for the damage to his personal and professional reputation, attorney Chad M. Green wrote in the complaint against Dempsey and Britt.
In late-July, Britt filed a response to the allegations saying she “never once met with anyone and discussed anything about getting [Gilbert] removed from his duties.”
She also denied being at fault of defamation, tort of outrage and interference with a contractual relationship.
“I disagree with this statement,” she said of the defamation claims. “Written defamation is called ‘libel’ while spoken defamation is called ‘slander.’ However, ‘slander’ carries a 1 year statue of limitations. Therefore it has already been over 1 year.”
As of press time Thursday, Dempsey had not yet responded to the complaint.
