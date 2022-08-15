DARDANELLE — A former teacher and coach for the Danville and Horatio school districts, who was charged with computer child pornography in July 2021 in Faulkner County, was sentenced to 25 years in prison last week.

According to Danville Police Chief Rick Padgett and Court Connect documents, Ryan J. Smith entered a guilty plea to District Judge David McCormick after he was charged with distributing, possession or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, a Class C felony.

