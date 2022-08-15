DARDANELLE — A former teacher and coach for the Danville and Horatio school districts, who was charged with computer child pornography in July 2021 in Faulkner County, was sentenced to 25 years in prison last week.
According to Danville Police Chief Rick Padgett and Court Connect documents, Ryan J. Smith entered a guilty plea to District Judge David McCormick after he was charged with distributing, possession or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, a Class C felony.
Smith was sentenced to 30 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections with five years of the sentence suspended.
Fifteenth Judicial District Prosecuting attorney Tom Tatum II formally charged Smith in August 2021 with 16 counts of viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child and five counts of video voyeurism. Faulkner County Prosecuting Attorney Carol Crews filed 25 criminal charges of computer child pornography in July 2021.
Last February, Tatum’s office added 16 criminal charges against Smith, including production of child porn, or producing, directing or promotion of sexual performance.
Smith, who was free on $250,000 bond, was arrested with a woman last June in Sevier County, and before that arrested at his home in Conway in May 2021 after the former girls basketball coach at Danville and Horatio High School was accused of 45 counts of computer child pornography.
Padgett said Danville officers worked closely with Faulkner County and Conway authorities in connection with the investigation, which involved Smith allegedly videotaping girls in their Danville gymnasium dressing room while he was a coach.
Smith was employed with the Danville School District from July 1, 2017 until July 22, 2020.
Upcoming jury trials have been scheduled for Sept. 14 in Sevier County and Oct. 25 in Faulkner County.
