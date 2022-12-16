Fort Smith man wins $500,000 on scratch-off ticket

Chris Folks claimed his winnings at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center on Wednesday.

 Submitted photo

Chris Folks of Fort Smith claimed a $500,000 prize on Wednesday at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center, the lottery announced later that day in a news release. He won on the $20 “200X The Money” scratch-off ticket.

Folks, who is married with two children, plans to buy a house with his winnings.

