Fort Smith man wins $500,000 on scratch-off ticket

Chris Folks of Fort Smith claimed a $500,000 prize on Wednesday at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center, the lottery announced later that day in a news release. He won on the $20 “200X The Money” scratch-off ticket.
Folks, who is married with two children, plans to buy a house with his winnings.
He bought the ticket yesterday at an E-Z Mart in Fort Smith. He scratched the ticket at the store and saw that he was a winner but wasn’t convinced he had really won half a million dollars until he claimed his prize.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Folks said.
The E-Z Mart will receive a $5,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.
Folks said he plays scratch-off tickets frequently and also likes the Natural State Jackpot and LOTTO games because they are only sold in Arkansas.
The LOTTO jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is up to $902,000, the news release read. The 2023 Edition of the $50 or $100 Instant ticket launched on Tuesday and is now available at all 1,968 retailers across the state.
During the holiday season, players are encouraged to gift responsibly and not purchase lottery games for people under the age of 18.
