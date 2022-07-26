Foster families

The Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) Division of Children and Family Services (DCFS) honored 10 families – one from each of its service areas – at its annual Foster Parents of the Year banquet on Friday, and one family was also named the overall statewide winner. Pictured are (front row, left to right) Lynette Romero, Keesa Smith, Michael Smithson, Theresa Smithson, Elyssa Whitworth, Tiffany Boykin, Clint Boykin; (middle row) Randy Romero, Trish White, Amy Hughes, Pete Hughes; (back row) Mike Rowland, Terry Rowland, Elizabeth Price, Matthew Price, Katelyn Walker, Jana Williams and Quincy Williams.

 Submitted photo

The Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) Division of Children and Family Services (DCFS) honored 10 families — one from each of its service areas – at its annual Foster Parents of the Year banquet on Friday, and one family was also named the overall statewide winner.

The families were selected for their unwavering support and commitment to children and families in Arkansas as foster parents. During the event, which was hosted at the Governor’s Mansion, each family was profiled and honored with a letter of recognition from Gov. Asa Hutchinson and a statue award. At the end of the night, Michael and Theresa Smithson of Bald Knob were announced the overall Foster Parents of the Year for 2022.

