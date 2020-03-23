Updates of the city of Vilonia’s bridges, sewers and widening of roads were given by City Engineer Trey Foster at March 17’s city council meeting.
The plan, for which the Vilonia City Council accepted bids during the February meeting, to add bridges on Simpson Road and Barnard Lane has begun.
Construction on the bridges has started and the previous bridges were taken out around March 2, Foster said.
“Knocking on wood, but I’m confident that even with the weather, the bridges themselves will be in by the end of April,” Foster said. “We’ll have the paving and then the guardrails put up. We should have plenty of time to finish by the end of May.”
Foster said there shouldn’t be anything that gets in the way of getting things done.
Switching gears, Foster then said he plans to get collections, plans and specs done and sent to the health department for sewers by the end of April.
“I expect two weeks to a month to get those approved through the health department,” he said. “At that point, we can begin advertising for construction bids. I understand funds for spending will be available on June 1. So, if we can advertise in May, take bids, get it awarded, initiate a construction contract, by the time the contractors will be ready to draw their first payment, we’ll have the funds for that.”
Foster said he has an August start date for the collection system in the sewers and will end in February.
“I believe we can start looking at the current system around the first of May to start looking for the problem areas where we’re getting infiltration,” he said. “I figure we’ll spend about two to three months getting that done. Once we get that in, we’ll put a proposal together and send that to the health department. Once we get that approved, we can start on rehabbing the current system and anticipate the collection date on that for April of next year.”
A consent order was sent for $1,500, which has been filed is in effect.
Foster said an item in the consent order stated the city must do a sanitary sewer evaluation “to ensure that it is capable of handling the flows that are coming to it for the foreseeable future.”
Foster said that once they do that, it likely won’t hit the target date of July 2021 to get all the work done, which will require another consent order by the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality.
Foster said that it will not require any additional funds, but will have to be approved by the city council.
In regard to the roads, a plan is to widen Church Street in accordance with the city’s sidewalk project.
“Most of Church Street, especially south of the fitness center, has a width of 22 feet,” Foster said. “City ordinance 95-2 set minimum width at 27 feet, but a master plan done in 1997 stated the minimum width is 30 feet.”
Foster said he doesn’t think it’s needed now, but it is good for the future, so he recommends that the city tries to widen Church Street to 30 feet, which allows for two 10-feet lanes, a shoulder and bike lanes.
The plan is start at Main Street and go to Barnard Lane, but Foster said he doesn’t know if the funding will allow for the plan to reach all the way to Barnard Lane at this time.
However, the plan can be done to reach Barnard Lane in the future.
A total construction cost to expand the road sits at $750,000 with $500,000 coming from the state highway department, a $100,000 fund from Metroplan and a 20% match from the city.
The Conway City Council meeting scheduled for March 24 has been canceled.
