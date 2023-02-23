Four people have been charged by federal criminal complaint for their alleged involvement in stealing mail from blue postal collection boxes in central Arkansas.
Over the weekend, law enforcement conducted numerous sting operations at a number of post office locations. In the early morning hours on Monday, agents arrested Javion Trevon Dozier, 19, Gilpre Flowers, 23, and Jamoun Young, 23, all of North Little Rock. A fourth person remains at large. The three individuals in custody had their initial appearance Wednesday afternoon before United States Magistrate Judge Edie R. Ervin after criminal complaints were filed.
This mail theft investigation began last spring when the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Little Rock Police Department began receiving complaints from individuals and businesses in the central Arkansas area that their mail was being stolen. Law enforcement estimates that there have been more than 700 reported victims of mail theft and forgery in connection with this ongoing investigation.
“The arrests in this case demonstrate the commitment of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to ensure the public’s trust in the Postal Service, its brand, and the U.S. mail,” said Thomas Noyes, Inspector in Charge, Fort Worth Division. “We will continue to dismantle groups responsible for stealing mail and committing fraud. I’d like to thank the Postal Inspectors, Little Rock Police Department, Arkansas State Police, Secret Service and the U.S. Attorney Office, Eastern District of Arkansas, for their diligence and dedication in this investigation.”
“If you steal United States mail, you should expect to go to a United States courthouse. Your crimes are federal crimes and will be prosecuted as such,” United States Attorney Jonathan D. Ross said. In addressing steps the public should take to ensure safe delivery of their mail, Ross stated, “For all of you who would like to see your mail get to where it’s going, take your mail into the post office. If you must deposit your mail in the blue box, please do so before the last posted collection time, and do not use blue boxes on weekends or federal holidays.”
Conspiring to steal mail and theft of mail carry statutory penalties of not more than five years imprisonment. All charges carry a fine of not more than $250,000 and not more than three years of supervised release.
The case is being investigated by the United States Secret Service, the United States Postal Inspection Service, Arkansas State Police, and the Little Rock Police Department. A criminal complaint only contains allegations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
