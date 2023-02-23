Four people have been charged by federal criminal complaint for their alleged involvement in stealing mail from blue postal collection boxes in central Arkansas.

Over the weekend, law enforcement conducted numerous sting operations at a number of post office locations. In the early morning hours on Monday, agents arrested Javion Trevon Dozier, 19, Gilpre Flowers, 23, and Jamoun Young, 23, all of North Little Rock. A fourth person remains at large. The three individuals in custody had their initial appearance Wednesday afternoon before United States Magistrate Judge Edie R. Ervin after criminal complaints were filed.

