Conway Corp utility workers Landon Hamilton and John Stewart along with utility worker apprentices Levi Arendall and Mitch Hurley recently earned their Class IV Water Treatment certifications from the Arkansas Department of Health, the top level of achievement for licensed water plant operators in the state.
The requirements for Class IV Water Treatment certification include three years of experience in water treatment and passing the examination.
“We are fortunate to add these men to our team of Class IV Water Treatment operators,” Conway Corp Water Systems Manager Lee Tedford said. “Passing this exam shows they have successfully completed 96 hours of in class training and have the knowledge to properly operate a water distribution system.”
Hamilton began his career with Conway Corp in February 2019 and Stewart was hired in February 2022. Both were hired as Utility Worker Apprentice and were recently promoted to Utility Worker. Arendall joined Conway Corp in March 2022 and Hurley began his career with the company in December 2020, both men were hired as Utility Worker Apprentice.
