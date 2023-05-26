Four Faulkner County school districts have named their Teachers of the Year. Conway Public Schools (CPSD), Mayflower Public Schools, Vilonia School District (VSD) and Guy-Perkins School District announced their top teachers this week.
CPSD has named Jim Stone Elementary second grade teacher Michelle Dismuke its top teacher for 2023.
Dismuke is a native Arkansan who holds degrees from Arkansas State University, the University of Arkansas and the University of Central Arkansas, a news release issued by CPSD on Thursday read. A longtime district teacher having started at Ida Burns Elementary in 2012, Dismuke has also worked at schools in Texas before returning to Conway and Jim Stone Elementary in 2020.
“Passionate about growth, learning, reading, church and the outdoors, Mrs. Dismuke also cherishes time with her husband Ryke, children Daxton and Addyson, friends and dog Leo,” the news release read. “She is a dedicated advocate for children’s education. Her ultimate goal is to leave a lasting impact on her students and their families with her positive attitude and loving spirit as a teacher.”
Dismuke’s nominator invoked a famous quote by former U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt in explaining why she deserved the teaching award.
“President Theodore Roosevelt said, ‘no one cares how much you know until they know how much you care,’” the nominator said, per the news release. “Everyone knows that Michelle Dismuke cares.”
Mayflower has given Sarah Charton its top teacher honor.
Charton is a seventh-grade English teacher at Mayflower Middle School.
“Congratulations to a teacher who exemplifies hard-work and dedication to our students,” a statement released by Mayflower Public Schools on Tuesday read.
VSD named Vilonia Primary School third-grade teacher Maggie Barnes its Teacher of the Year. An employee at the school for five years, this is the first time Barnes has received the honor.
“Mrs. Barnes has a passion for teaching and a commitment to the growth and development of all her students,” a statement issued by VSD this week read. “The district is very fortunate to have her on board.”
Guy-Perkins has given its top teacher honor to Valerie Partain. In only her first year at the district, Partain is the district’s Dyslexia Interventionist. A profile released by Guy-Perkins about Partain previously ran in the Log Cabin Democrat.
“Mrs. Partain goes above and beyond each day for her students,” the profile read. “She is an asset to our school and you can tell she genuinely cares for her students and wants what’s best for them.”
