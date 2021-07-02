Four Faulkner County communities are back to hosting Fourth of July celebrations this weekend, a year after many events had to be cancelled or slimmed down due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
In Conway, Freedom Fest is back on for the first time since 2019. Scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday and continue through dark, the festival will include live music, food trucks and fireworks, per event organizers. As in previous years, Freedom Fest 2021 will take place at Beaverfork Lake Park on 20 Kinley Drive and admission is free. Per the festival’s Facebook page, attendees are welcome to bring leashed dogs. All tobacco products, vaping and alcohol are not allowed. Organizers also encourage attendees to carpool due to limited parking and note that the lake’s boating ramp will close at 5 p.m. ahead of the event start time. Fireworks will start around 9 p.m.
Additionally, 501 Life Magazine will host a concert with the Conway Community Band in Downtown Conway on Friday night. Scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. at Simon Park, the Conway Downtown Partnership will give out American flags to the first 100 concert attendees.
Also on Sunday, in nearby Greenbrier, the City of Greenbrier will host its annual fireworks display. Unlike Conway, Greenbrier was able to host a scaled-back fireworks display last year at its baseball fields with social distancing. Scheduled to start at dark, the 2021 “Fabulous Fourth of July Celebration,” as organizers have named it, will take place at the Greenbrier Baseball Complex on 56 Garrett Road. Admission is free.
The Vilonia Chamber of Commerce and First Assembly Vilonia will host a Fourth of July picnic on Sunday evening in the Vilonia High School parking lot located at 1164 Main St. Scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and run until 9:30 p.m., the picnic will include free hot dogs, chips and water. Games, live music and other activities will be available. Fireworks will start at dark.
A day earlier than the other events, on July 3, the Mayflower Area Chamber of Commerce will host its Independence Day Celebration beginning at 5 p.m. Cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, this year’s celebration will include games, food and booths set up by local businesses. Mayflower High School, located at 10 Leslie King N., will host Saturday’s free celebration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.