The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) wants the public to be aware that cases of monkeypox in the United States are increasing. There are now 3,486 cases in the U.S., with four of those in Arkansas.

Monkeypox is spread through close contact and can be transmitted to anyone regardless of age, gender, sexual orientation, race and ethnicity. It can be spread by direct skin-to-skin contact with infectious rash, scabs or body fluids.

