Conway Regional Health System announces the addition of four physicians to the inpatient hospitalist team: Arthur Slaton, MD; Brian Kennedy, MD; Kuna Okong, MD; and Mohammed Malik, MD.
Slaton received his internal medicine residency training at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), where he also completed medical school.
Kennedy received his family medicine residency training at CoxHealth in Springfield, Missouri. He is a graduate of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, where he received his Doctor of Medicine and Master of Public Health in 2017.
Okong received her family medicine residency training at Morehouse in Atlanta, Georgia, where she served as Chief Resident for the past year. In addition, she received a Master of Public Health in 2017 from the University of Oklahoma – Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City.
Malik received his family medicine residency training at the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff. He is a graduate of St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies and an alum of Hendrix College.
“As the area we serve in Conway and the surrounding areas grow, the growth of the Conway Regional hospitalist team is crucial. The addition of these skilled physicians allows us to continue providing exceptional care to our patients in Conway and at Ozark Health in Clinton,” said Dr Greg Kendrick, hospitalist medical director for Conway Regional.
“The inpatient hospitalist team plays a key role in providing high-quality, compassionate care to the community,” said Rebekah Fincher, chief administrative officer for Conway Regional. “We are excited to welcome each of these highly trained physicians to the Conway Regional team.”
The primary professional focus for hospitalists is the general medical care of hospitalized patients. Their activities include patient care, teaching, and leadership related to hospital medicine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.