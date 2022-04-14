Students in fourth-grade religion teacher Cara Pizzolato’s class recently created a special piece of artwork for second graders at the elementary school.
“It’s a type of two-way art called an agamograph,” Pizzolato said. Also known as an lenticular, it’s an art form that uses optical illusion that changes when viewed from different angles.
The idea came from a website known as Catholic Icing which shows a wide variety of craft ideas for children relating to church sacraments and feast days. The craft Pizzolato chose for her students to make morphs from Jesus into a Monstrance.
“It’s such a great visual representation of the true presence of Christ in the Eucharist,” she said. Her fourth graders colored smaller versions for religion class, but all middle school students joined together to color the larger version. It was printed with help from a civil engineering and surveying firm where Pizzolato’s husband works.
When the project was completed, it was presented as a gift to the second grade which is preparing to make its First Communion on May 7.
“Middle school students were very excited to do this for the second graders,” Pizzolato said.
