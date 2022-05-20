Fourth graders at St. Joseph Middle School performed a play on May 17 for fellow students and parents.
“Ranita the Frog Princess” was adapted from a story in their literature books about a young princess’ refusal to help an elderly woman. It resulted in the princess being cursed to live like a frog for many years.
In a search to break the old woman’s spell, the princess meets a viceroy who needs her help. In exchange for the help, he makes a false promise to her that he never intends to keep.
The play was presented twice in succession by Nicole Gooch’s and Cara Pizzolatto’s classes with separate casts to allow maximum participation.
Claire Magie and Zoe Zopolos played Ranita, The Frog. Eva Porcaro and Sophia Ramirez were transformed to Ranita, The Mayan Princess.
Reagan Cooper and Corrine Pizzolatto portrayed Vieja Sabia, the one who casts a spell on The Frog Princes. Caleb and Drew Nabholz played Felipe, the viceroy who needs the Frog Princess’ help.
