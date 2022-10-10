St. Joseph Middle School’s fourth-grade classes recently studied the engineering process which allowed them to design and build various prototypes.
“One of them was a hearing-enhancing device,” teacher Nicole Gooch said. “Students took their creativity and knowledge to create devices that allowed them to hear more clearly.”
Once the students finished their projects, they presented them to the class. Each child explained why their designs were chosen and how the devices would work.
“I chose to use foam cups for my device,” Aubrey Hum said. “A lot of kids used plastic ones, but I think the foam will act as an insulator.”
She added that the tin foil she wrapped around the cups kept them on her head better.
“I think I’ll hear someone in front of me, behind me and beside me better.”
