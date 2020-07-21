Frances Irene Chamel (Boone) was granted her angel wings on July 15, 2020, at the age of 81.
Frances will be lovingly remembered by her sister, Ellen Breeding of Fort Smith; her son Harol Chamel (Kathie), step-daughters Piper and Kim Chamel; grandchildren Crystal McKinley (Micah), Carrie Blundell (Butch), Nicole Chamel (Randall), Zeke Chamel (Alex), Zach Chamel (Lisa); grandchildren Braydon, Marley, Tommy, Aliyah, Skyler and Anna; many nieces and nephews; dearest friend Betty West and caring members of Family Life Bible Church. She was preceded in death by her parents Noel and Rosanna Boone; her brother Calvin Boone; her sister Blanch Bell; and her son, Frank Chamel.
She enjoyed basketball and football and was an avid Razorback fan. Frances was one of the top ranked women basketball players while playing basketball in high school. She continued to play women’s basketball well into her 30’s.
The family wants to thank the staff at Salem Place Rehabilitation for their exceptional care of Frances during her final days.
A memorial service will take place in the near future with family and close friends at a place and time to be determined.
Memorial donations in memory of Frances can be made to Family Life Bible Church P. O. Box 10658, Conway, AR 72034.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneral homes.com/conway
