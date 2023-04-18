Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston wants to remind business owners that the deadline to file franchise taxes and to avoid late fees is May 1. Filing can be done conveniently online at the Secretary of State's website.
Arkansas state law requires all corporations, LLCs, banks and insurance companies registered in Arkansas to pay an annual franchise tax. Failure to pay can result in the imposition of additional fees, penalties and interest, or even revocation of the authorization to do business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.