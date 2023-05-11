Sheila Franklin and Trey Geier won their races in the Conway Public Schools (CPSD) board election on Tuesday night.
The two challengers unseated incumbents Jennifer Cunningham and Bill Milburn in an election cycle that became intensely contentious and sometimes political for a nonpartisan voluntary position. The races even attracted the interest of Republican Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who endorsed Cunningham and Milburn in a statement released on Tuesday morning.
“Thank you Conway,” Geier wrote in a Facebook post following the release of election results on Tuesday night. “And now the work begins. Thank you all for your trust. I promise to work hard for our teachers and our students, and I look forward to speaking with many of you.”
Geier also thanked his opponent, Milburn, for his seven months of service on the school board.
“Thank you for stepping up to fill this seat, and thank you for your work,” Geier said. “I know you care about our kids and hope you will stay involved in the district.”
Franklin told the Log Cabin Democrat on Wednesday that she’s excited to get going as a member of the school board.
“I am so excited to start working in this capacity for the children in the Conway District, the educators, administrators and the entire staff,” Franklin said. “I look forward to serving them all and this awesome community that so many of us are honored to call home.”
Franklin spoke about her faith, saying she’s “always said that I only want this if it’s God’s will.” She also took the time to thank the team that helped run her campaign.
“I could not have been celebrating this victory without the hard work of my amazing team,” Franklin said. “I’m grateful for the support of this awesome community who worked diligently beside me. I believe in our school system; however, it’s past time for us to get rid of the divisiveness. I believe that starts with the leadership and the school board has to take responsibility and hold themselves accountable.”
Franklin said she’s ready to focus on “academic excellence.”
“We need to get back to making sure that our first focus is academic excellence,” Franklin said. “I have a passion for educators, and it hurts my heart to hear leaders talking about our teachers [as] indoctrinating our students. They are educating our students, and it’s an insult and slap in these professionals’ faces to speak anything different. They are overworked and underpaid, so why would anyone think they had the time to do anything but teach?”
Referencing the sometimes political nature of this school board election cycle and the governor’s endorsement of Cunningham, Franklin said school board elections “are nonpartisan positions for a good reason.”
“There is absolutely no room for politics in a public school,” Franklin said. “When the leader of our state decided to publicly endorse my opponent, it was disappointing but not surprising. There is no way that can be considered nonpartisan.
“It’s really sad when the rules don’t apply to everyone. If a person is running their campaign on the values of being conservative, Democratic, Republican, liberal, etc., that would make me believe those are the only people who you will choose to serve – people who look like you, believe like you, think like you and have the same advantages or disadvantages as you. There’s absolutely no place for that in CPSD [and] we must serve everyone.”
In closing, Franklin made a promise to serve all of Conway.
“We don’t get to decide who we serve, but we do decide how we serve them,” Franklin said. “I can promise I will serve all of them well. I truly believe that we should treat people the way we want others to treat us. I can promise I will serve this great community with integrity and dignity. Again, I want thank everyone who has supported me and allowed me to support you. I will also support those who didn’t vote for me because I serve you all.”
As previously reported in the Log Cabin, Geier is a former U.S. Army Captain who has served two deployments and currently serves as a Sunday school teacher in his church. All three of his children attend CPSD.
Geier defeated the incumbent Milburn by 113 votes, gaining 660 votes to Milburn’s 547. With his victory, Geier will now represent Zone Five and fulfill the final year of former CPSD board member Scott Champlin’s term. If he intends to seek reelection for a second term, Geier will have to run again in 2024.
Franklin was born and raised in Conway and graduated from CPSD in 1980. Retiring from her position as a Juvenile Probation and Intake Officer after 28 years in 2021, in a previous story that ran in the Log Cabin, Franklin said she has “aspired for about 10 years to be on the Conway School Board when I retired, and the time is now.”
Franklin bested incumbent school board Vice President Cunningham by 859 votes, receiving 4,160 votes to Cunningham’s 3,301. A third candidate who dropped out during the campaign, Jess Disney, received 28 votes. With her victory, Franklin will now serve a five-year term on the school board, representing one of CPSD’s At-Large seats.
In questionnaire responses provided to the Log Cabin before the election, both winners shared goals they’d like to accomplish during their tenures on the school board. Franklin said she wants to “advocate for the absolute best educational experience for all students,” focus on “creating an environment in the district that will promote respect throughout the community,” maintain an “active role to ensure that we are retaining and maintaining qualified administrators and educators who have a heart for serving children” and ensure that CPSD is “upholding our core values.”
Geier said he hopes to accomplish goals of “moving the school board meetings to a larger venue and increase transparency.”
Also on Tuesday night, the district’s millage received the support of a majority of voters, with 4,259 voters casting ballots in favor of the millage, as compared to 2,901 voting against.
The 2023 CPSD board election saw significant voter turnout as compared to previous board elections. At the Faulkner County Courthouse on Tuesday night, County Clerk Margaret Darter said the election was the largest voter turnout for a standalone school election.
Some 4,134 early and absentee votes were cast in the election, representing more than 9.5 percent of eligible voters. On Election Day, some 3,809 votes were cast in the races. One military ballot remains outstanding, as do 10 provisional ballots, election officials announced on Tuesday night.
All vote results remain final, unofficial until the Faulkner County Election Commission meets to certify them. The commission previously voted to audit the school board election at a meeting in February. That audit will now take place at 9 a.m. Friday at the Election Commission Annex at the Faulkner County Courthouse, the commission announced on Wednesday morning. The audit will be open to the public.
“The commission felt it was another procedure to add to our currently implemented processes to ensure the integrity of the election process,” the commission’s Facebook page wrote in response to a commenter who questioned the reasoning for the audit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.