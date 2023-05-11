Sheila Franklin and Trey Geier won their races in the Conway Public Schools (CPSD) board election on Tuesday night.

The two challengers unseated incumbents Jennifer Cunningham and Bill Milburn in an election cycle that became intensely contentious and sometimes political for a nonpartisan voluntary position. The races even attracted the interest of Republican Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who endorsed Cunningham and Milburn in a statement released on Tuesday morning.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

