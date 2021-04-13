Sheila Franklin retired from the Faulkner County court system after 28 years of service.
Family, friends, colleagues, police officers and elected officials stopped by her retirement party at the Justice Building last week to wish her well.
“It’s amazing. It’s emotional. I’m going to hate leaving,” Franklin told the Log Cabin Democrat at the reception. “I feel like over my 28 years, I’ve touched a lot of lives and helped a lot of young people. I’m overjoyed by the opportunity to serve in this great community.”
Franklin, for the past six years, worked as the juvenile intake officer for Circuit Court Judge Troy Braswell.
At the reception, Braswell recalled asking her to move to the position shortly after he started.
“Early on in our tenure together, I asked her to switch positions. She had been with the court for about 22 years at that point, so asking her to do something new I’m sure was a little bit scary. But my intake position is the face of the office and I knew very clearly that I wanted her to be in that position because of her willingness to work hard, she cares for a lot of folks, and at the end of the day, you don’t want to cross her,” he said, drawing a laugh from the crowd and nods of agreement from her family.
Braswell described her as “a pillar, not only for the juvenile court, but for our community.”
He told the story of how Franklin started the YES (Young Empowered Sisters) program.
“We had a ton of African-American girls coming [to court] from our schools for fighting. Faye Shepherd [juvenile justice specialist], Shelia and I were talking about what was going on. We brought the girls in and asked what they were fighting about and the No. 1 answer was ‘I don’t remember’ so clearly they were fighting over very serious topics.”
Braswell said that at the time, he thought of it as an epidemic because of how large a problem it was.
He said Franklin asked if he would meet with some women she had spoken with about volunteer as mentors in the court.
He said when arrived at the meeting, he was blown away by the number of people Franklin had recruited to help with the problem.
“Over 50 African-American women from our community stepped up to serve. They were not here for me. They were here for our community, and more specifically, they were here to follow you and follow your leadership,” he said to Franklin. “Everyone knew what your heart was, everyone knew what you wanted to accomplish. That’s how the YES program started.”
He said the impact the YES program has had is amazing.
“I can’t count the number of girls from the YES program who had a new outlook on life. Maybe for the first time in their lives, they sat across from another woman that was like them, that had been through what they had been through and said ‘You can do this.’”
A tearful Franklin thanked Braswell and all those who showed up to honor her. She said she will miss her job but looks forward to spending time with her 82-year-old mother, her “precious grandbabies” and “just enjoy life.”
