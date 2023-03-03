Sheila Franklin is seeking the At-Large seat of the Conway School Board.
“I am someone who has always worked to serve the youth,” Franklin said. She was born and raised in Conway and is a 1980 graduate of Conway High School.
Franklin spent two years as a Head Start teacher. For 28 years, she was a juvenile probation/intake officer for Faulkner County. These experiences enabled her to serve her hometown to bring positive outcomes for her community.
Because of the Y.E.S. (Young Empowered Sisters), a mentorship program she founded, Franklin received the 2015 Make An Impact Award from the Law Enforcement Officer-Faulkner County. This program connected girls between the ages of 12 and 18 with positive women in the community.
She is an active member of the Conway Morning Rotary Club and the Pine Street Community Museum board.
Franklin is the youngest of six children born to Mary Jones and the late Roy Lee Jones, Sr. She is the wife of Edward Franklin and the mother of LaNedra Franklin and Coach LaShanta Johnson, who is married to Jasper Johnson. Franklin has two grandchildren, KJ and Kynlei. Her husband, youngest daughter and son-in-law work for the Conway School District where her grandchildren also attend.
“As a member of Conway school board, I’ll focus on our students receiving a top-notch education, attaining and retaining quality educators and administrators, and having our district be the unifying factor for our community,” Franklin said.
Franklin asks for your vote on May 9, 2023.
