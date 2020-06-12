Thinking back to 1967, Sheila Franklin remembers a younger version of herself feeling fearful. After attending pre-school at Pine Street School, she and her siblings, along with their fellow African-American classmates, would be transitioned into the Conway Public Schools District.
“At the time, I was too young to understand that we as a people were not seen as equal and were considered second-class citizens. I know my siblings weren’t; their friends weren’t; and our parents weren’t,” Franklin told the Log Cabin Democrat. “Fear is what I remember feeling. I remember being called the N-word and not feeling a sense of belonging.”
Franklin is a 58-year-old black woman who was born and raised in Conway. She has served as a juvenile probation and intake officer for 27 years – helping to mentor at-risk youth and make a difference in her community.
Switching over to an integrated school system in the late-1960s left many people in the black community feeling scared and uneasy, Franklin said.
Though she was young at the time, she said she remembers the feeling.
“When I went to kindergarten, our school was integrated. That is when myself, along with my siblings, all our friends and classmates began attending Conway Public Schools. Can you imagine the fear and betrayal that was felt,” Franklin said. “This lead to my first experience with racism. Please know that this racism was not projected by all staff and students. Some were welcoming and extremely nice. Now thinking back, some had unconscious bias, and some were just as fearful as us.”
Racism within the school system did not end after grade school for Franklin.
When she taught as a head-start instructor, the Conway woman said she remembers being called the N-word by a 4-year-old student. She tried to talk with the boy’s parents about the issue, but instead said she was met with “instant denial, defensiveness, and eventually more racism.”
As a juvenile probation officer serving today’s youth, Franklin said she aims to create a healthy environment for teens who find themselves maneuvering through the justice system and acting as a mentor they can turn to.
“I was inspired to work in this capacity because I understood that young people need a representative they could relate to, someone to be empathetic to their needs, and someone who would act and speak on behalf of a more diverse group,” she said. “I wanted to serve them through the process of the juvenile justice system and not judge them. At the same time, I would hold them accountable and show tough love when needed. I truly serve all people regardless of the color of their skin but people of color way too often don’t get to experience leadership and authority.”
Mentoring youth has a strong impact on juvenile probation officers, Frankin said.
“When I’ve worked so hard to assist in rehabilitating a young person and it’s not successful, it breaks my heart,” she said. “Then there’s the biggest majority of them that are very successful and go on to do awesome things and achieve great accomplishments in their lives. It’s a rewarding feeling when a young person or their parent that you’ve served comes back just to tell you how you impacted their life in such. Positive way and thanks you for caring.”
As a child, Franklin said she and her siblings were taught to work twice as hard as others so that they would become “twice as smart” in an attempt to “maybe have an even playing field.”
“Unfortunately, we’re still having to teach our children the same things in 2020,” she said.
Many of the young, black people Franklin mentors are uncomfortable around law enforcement.
“The majority feel afraid of them, don’t trust them, and definitely don’t feel they are there to protect and serve,” Franklin said of the opinions many black teens feel toward police. “If I could attempt to explain why I believe this is true; some of it is because of what is being highlighted again in the murder of George Floyd and so many others. It is also because they have experienced or witnessed brutality firsthand. A large part of it is a fear of the unknown.”
Protests that have spurred from George Floyd’s killing are meant to represent a feeling of racial injustice.
Franklin and her family still experience racism today.
The Conway woman said her 9-year-old grandson has expressed his fear that “white people won’t like him because of the color of his skin.”
A 9-year-old feeling fearful for being black “lets us know it’s time to have those hard conversations with our children,” Franklin said. “Avoiding the subject is not a solution.”
It is important that residents stand up and act as mentors for the youth in the black community, she said. By hosting healthy conversations on an issue “that is still plaguing our nation,” children who endure racism can feel comfortable knowing they have someone to talk to who can help guide them.
Racism never went away, and now is shared instantaneously because most people have smart phones and can record videos and quickly share them using social media.
Franklin said she is thankful for the civil rights movement that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. led. However, she said conversations about racism should not be pushed to the side in today’s environment.
“We thank God for Dr. King and the ultimate sacrifice he made for us to have equal rights. Now 50 years later, we are still experiencing the same type of racism and hatred because of the color of our skin,” Franklin told the Log Cabin. “Racism has never gone away; it’s just filmed more now because everyone has a camera in their hands. So, in times like this when we see our people being lynched in the streets (which feels to us the same as our ancestors being hung to death by a rope from a tree), it’s painful and fearful. So yes, wounds were opened when we saw George Floyd murdered in the middle of the street by people who have taken an oath to serve and protect us.”
The black community is forced to train its youth differently from white residents in regards to what to do when pulled over by a police officer. Though it may be a simple traffic stop over speeding or for having a broken brake light, Franklin said black families are forced to have a conversation with their children about how to act when pulled over. This includes instructing black youth to always keep both hands visible and on the steering wheel during the traffic stop; making sure they know not to make any “drastic or sudden” movements; and telling them not to reach for their license or registration paperwork until the officer tells them to do so.
Racial injustice is something the black community endures frequently, but often tries to brush off its shoulders. Franklin recalled a time where one of her professors in college asked what tribe she was from, and another incident where a restaurant employee ignored her as she walked in the door but was excited to greet the white patron walking in behind her.
Through they years she said she has been forced to maintain her composure and write off racist comments as jokes.
The Black Lives Matter movement aims to carry out Dr. Martin Luther King’s civil rights movement and allow children, such as Franklin’s 9-year-old grandson and 3-year-old granddaughter, to live their lives without being judged for the color of their skin.
“Unfortunately, there will be a next time of racial injustice. This is what is meant by the Black Lives Matter movement. And yes, all lives do matter, but his must include black lives,” Franklin said. “As a woman of God, I must conclude with the fact that real change doesn’t start at a city hall meeting. It starts in the hearts of people. Jesus Christ didn’t die for one race or ethnicity. Heaven will not be divided into black and white neighborhoods. However, there will be a separation from the right and the wrong!”
Jimmy Warren
Jimmy Warren grew up in a small town in rural southern Arkansas. His first memory of experiencing racism comes from being on a youth baseball team.
“When I was younger I played youth league baseball like many others in America, and I think that’s the first time for me to hear: ‘Go back to Africa’ or being told that black people don’t play baseball. Especially growing up in the 1990s, I think that’s something that usually all black boys experience. That was one of my earliest memories of discrimination and racism,” he said.
The first time police tried to pull Warren over for a traffic stop, 16-year-old Warren panicked. The encounter didn’t go badly, but his mom told him something that resonates with him to this day.
“One of the most profound memories that I have is when I was just learning to drive. I remember driving on Main Street in Crossett, Arkansas. Crossett is a small place with about 12,000 people, so pretty much all you did was drive up and down the street,” he said. “I remember the first time getting pulled over. I have blue lights behind me flashing and I didn’t know what to do, so I panicked. I immediately just drove home and I remember just getting out of of the car and running to my mom. The police jumped out and I remember my mom telling me ‘I have money to bail you out but I don’t want to pay money to bury you.’ That’s a quote that stuck with me forever, and I think it’s quite relevant in what we see today.”
Warren stressed that he isn’t trying to convey the message that there are problems in all law enforcement agencies.
“I don’t tell the story to try to paint a picture that all officers and are bad. In fact, I’ve had several positive interactions right here in Conway. I can think of a time where I had a flat tire and an officer stopped to check on me help me fix a flat. He made sure that I made it to my next destination,” Warren said. “I think that the law enforcement agency here locally does a great job. I went out of my way to reach out to them last week and send a tray of cookies. I think the police have some of the hardest jobs that are out there, but I think that we as citizens can ease communications between them to make sure that both parties are comfortable.”
Warren said he takes extra measures in interactions with the police to ensure his safety and to help the officers feel safe as well.
“There are lots of things that have been ingrained in me as a black man in Arkansas. Whenever I sit down in my car and get ready to leave, I immediately took my wallet out and place it in the cupholder just in case I get pulled over – I don’t want to make the officer feel apprehensive when I reach for my wallet in my back pocket. I also know to put my hands outside of the window when I get pulled over so the officer will know that I don’t have a weapon on my person or if it’s dark turn, the inside light on – these are just precautions that you have to take because as much as we are scared, I realize that the officers are afraid as well,” Warren said. “Some of the more subtle things ingrained in me are not walking closely to white women at nighttime so that they don’t feel threatened. I was also taught not to have my hands in my pockets inside a store for the thought that people may feel like we’re stealing, and to make sure that I never challenge people in power because I need to remember my ‘place.’”
Warren graduated from Arkansas Tech University with a degree in communication. He and his wife Shakira have two daughters, Amaya and Alivia. The family moved to Conway in 2011. Warren volunteers with Junior Achievement of Arkansas, Soaring Wings Ranch and local schools. Earlier this week, Warren was appointed to the Task Force to Advance the State of Law Enforcement in Arkansas by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
“Being a black man in a leadership position means that you always have to be perfect and that’s visible because if you are given the opportunity, you have to maintain the identity of who people think you are, even if that means sacrificing yourself,” Warren said. “What I mean by that is the thought of ‘perfect you’ can’t speak too passionately about things. You can’t be who you believe. In fact, as much as people see me in a suit and tie, for me comfort is a pair of sweatpants or basketball shorts and some Jordans. While I realize that you have a image to uphold to not be seen as a thug, I think people realize that our culture is a culture of incredible fashion and versatility. So even though we may look a certain alway, it’s not a representation of our intellect and character.”
Warren said he feels an even deeper responsibility as a black father and said he is thankful for the good examples he has seen in other black Conway fathers.
“Futhermore being a successful black man is the self prescribed pressure of going above and beyond to take care of your family. With Father’s Day right around the corner, it’s important to know that the stereotype of black fathers not being present is asinine and completely refuted,” he said. “You can look around Conway and see strong black fathers that serve in a duality between their own children and representing a father figure in so many other kids lives through coaching, community leaders and friends. Fathers like Leo Cummins, Jasper Johnson and Arthur Ingram are just a few of the positive black fathers in the area that I not only call friends but I also admire for the commitment to breaking stereotypes.”
Warren said he was grateful for the opportunity to continue the conversation of improving race relations.
“I want to say thank you to the Log Cabin Democrat for allowing black citizens to use their platform in order to share our experiences. While I know that all different walks of life have different obstacles and challenges in the paths that they cross, I think it’s important to verbalize what being a black man in central Arkansas entails,” he said. “This article was extremely difficult to process. Over the past few weeks, being black in America has been a traumatic experience because we have relived several moments of violence, slander and negative conduct that has been replayed over and over throughout national media and social media. For me, I understand that there is a great responsibility and sharing my views and personal experiences as a black man so I wanted to take time to be as open and transparent as I could be.”
