Families in Vilonia are now able to pick up free books at a miniature community library to improve literacy rates in the area, Vilonia Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Cathy Riggins told the Log Cabin Democrat.
The new library stand, installed last week across the street from the school district’s central offices in the parking lot of Family Dollar, is stocked weekly with donated books by Vilonia school officials and three local students who were chosen because of their passion for reading.
Kaitlyn Shirley, one of those students, told the Log Cabin in an interview at the new library on Wednesday that the district decided to make the stand so reading would be more accessible for area families.
“We want books to be accessible to everyone,” Shirley said. “Not everyone has the money or the resources to have books.”
Funded through a Comprehensive Literacy State Development grant from the U.S. Department of Education, the stand has books for multiple reading levels that range from the district’s youngest students to their oldest.
Beatriz Marroquin, another student selected to help with the new library, said she’s already seen community members make use of the stand.
Another miniature library is located at the Eight Mile Store in Vilonia. The Family Dollar library stand is located at 10 Eagle Street. District officials also have plans to install two additional stands in other places around the community later this summer.
